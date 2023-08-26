Jaranwala tragedy: Strategy being evolved to curb such incidents: CM

LAHORE:The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms Jane Marriott called on Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office here Friday.

The chief minister expressed his good wishes to the British High Commissioner on assuming her duties in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhancing cooperation between Great Britain and the Punjab government in health, culture, training of officers and other departments were discussed. Matter relating to Jaranwala tragedy along with formulating a strategy to counter such incidents in future came under discussion.

The caretaker CM said that a highly sorrowful incident occurred in Jarwanala and the Punjab government by taking prompt action arrested the miscreants. Five churches have been restored while restoration work of other churches is ongoing expeditiously, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the cabinet meeting was held in a church and Rs2 million financial assistance per affected family was approved.

More than 60 affectees have been disbursed financial assistance. Mohsin Naqvi said that all Muslim scholars expressed their complete solidarity with the Christian community and we are working on a comprehensive strategy to curb such incidents in future.

The CM welcomed the British assistance on the promotion of agriculture especially regarding seed technology. The British High Commissioner praised timely and positive role of the Punjab government on Jaranwala tragedy. ‘We would continue our cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors,’ she said.