PCB position not linked to elections, Zaka tells LHC

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf has asked the Lahore High Court to restrain the authorities concerned from applying election related orders to his position as head of management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The petitioner's counsel contended that the petitioner's appointment as Chairman of the MC was made on July 5, 2023, with Cabinet approval.

The primary responsibility of the petitioner was to oversee the upcoming elections of the Board of Governors (BOG) and the Chairman of the PCB, in accordance with the Constitution of the PCB.

The counsel further argued that this appointment is not related to the elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies, and therefore, the petitioner should not be subject to Clause "g" of the Notification dated August 15, 2023, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The contention of the petitioner's counsel revolved around an office memorandum note dated August 18, 2023, written by the Federal Secretary to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and also an ex-officio member of the BOG.