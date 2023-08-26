PCB position not linked to elections, Zaka tells LHC

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf has asked the Lahore High Court to restrain the authorities concerned from applying election related orders to his position as head of management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The petitioner's counsel contended that the petitioner's appointment as Chairman of the MC was made on July 5, 2023, with Cabinet approval.
The primary responsibility of the petitioner was to oversee the upcoming elections of the Board of Governors (BOG) and the Chairman of the PCB, in accordance with the Constitution of the PCB.
The counsel further argued that this appointment is not related to the elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies, and therefore, the petitioner should not be subject to Clause "g" of the Notification dated August 15, 2023, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The contention of the petitioner's counsel revolved around an office memorandum note dated August 18, 2023, written by the Federal Secretary to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and also an ex-officio member of the BOG.
LAHORE: As many as 360 cricketers will be offered domestic cricket contracts 2023-24, the Pakistan Cricket Board on...
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic makes a long-awaited return to the US Open next week looking to reclaim the title and world...
LAHORE: Pakistan under-23 football team is facing huge problems in its preparations for the 2024 Asian Cup...
LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved the distinction of scoring most runs in first 100 ODI innings as he...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday downed Indonesia 3-2 to set up a seventh-place clash with Bahrain in the Asian Senior...
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has asked FIFA about the actions taken against the officials...