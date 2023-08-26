Denmark to ban Holy Quran burnings

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Friday said it plans to ban Holy Quran burnings after a string of desecrations of Islam´s holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

Denmark stepped up security earlier this month following the backlash, as did neighbouring Sweden which has also seen a spate of Quran burnings in recent months.

The Danish government intends to “criminalise the improper treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.

He said the proposed legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places. Hummelgaard said Quran burnings were a “fundamentally contemptuous and unsympathetic act” that “harm Denmark and its interests”.

The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark´s penal code, which covers national security. Hummelgaard said that national security was the main “motivation” for the ban.

Nearly a thousand protesters attempted to march to the Danish embassy in Baghdad´s fortified Green Zone in late July, following a call by firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr.

“We can´t continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions,” Hummelgaard said. Sweden and Denmark beefed up border controls in early August as a result of the reactions. Denmark ended the measure on August 22, though they remain in place in Sweden.

The proposed Danish legislation would also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix. Those who break the law risk a fine or up to two years in prison.