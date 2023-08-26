A case for trade

India has had several border clashes with China in the past two to three years. In spite of this India’s and China’s bilateral trade was over $135 billion in 2022. If India and China can have trade relations despite their differences and problems, it would make sense for us to also trade with India. We can start with the import of food items to bring down the high cost of food.

We can also import the Russian oil that India buys at a lower price and resells in the international market. I am sure many Pakistanis would appreciate it if the cost of fuel went down. It is hoped that our government will seriously consider this idea.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad