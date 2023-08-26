Strengthening animal disease surveillance system discussed

LAHORE: Animal Disease Surveillance Team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members at City Campus on Thursday.

They sought suggestion from University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS is providing disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farmers, conducting trainings, seminars, workshops and conferences for the awareness of the general public regarding control of animal diseases. He said University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences faculty members won a number of research projects from national and international funding agencies. The aim of the meeting was to establish coordination between provincial and federal governments to strengthen animal disease surveillance system in Pakistan.