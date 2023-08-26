CJP terms NAB tool of injustice

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. The SCP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday observed that the National Accountability Bureau was misusing its powers and had become a tool of injustice.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, dismissed as withdrawn NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Ahad Cheema, adviser to the caretaker prime minister. During the course of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court to withdraw their appeal filed for cancellation of bail of Ahad Cheema. He added nothing was established against Cheema even after reinvestigating the case.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Ahad Cheema had spent three years in jail and now the anti-graft body admits that nothing was established against him. “Who will compensate Cheema for three years he spent in jail,” observed Justice Minallah, adding that Brigadier (Retd) Asad Munir had committed suicide due to the behaviour of NAB and later on, the anti-graft body wrote in its report that he was an honest person.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the anti-corruption watchdog had kept one of his chartered accountant friends waiting for five hours and later told him to come next time.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that he had served as a prosecutor in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), so he was well aware of its system. The

judge observed that blue, yellow and dark rooms were made in the NAB and their purpose was only politics. Laterm, the court dismissed the appeal of NAB as withdrawn.