Heavy flood in Sutlej threatens several villages

BAHAWALNAGAR/ARIFWALA: A heavy flood in the Sutlej River submerged different areas in Arifwala, Bahawalanagar and Chishtian on Friday and now the river belt of Lodhran is also on the verge of flooding.

As many as 40 villages and hundreds of settlements are expected to be affected due to the rapid increase in water flow at the Melsi Siphon point of the Sutlej River. Owing to the situation, the education department has extended holidays for an indefinite period in the flood-affected areas.

In Bahawalpur, people from many settlements of the river belt have been shifted to safer places. Several banks on the river were breached due to the water level surge in Burewala.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert following the water level increase in the Indus River. The authority said there is a flood situation in the Indus and Sutlej rivers and citizens should avoid sightseeing, and swimming in rivers and streams as well.

A high flood has been observed at the Head Islam of Sutlej River and a medium flood at Sulaimanki and Ganda Singh, the PDMA said.

The spokesperson said that the water level in the Indus is increasing and there is a low-level flood at Tarbela, Kala Bagh and Chashma. He said water flow is normal in Chenab, Ravi and Jhelum rivers. The PMDA control room is monitoring the situation, he added.