Bilawal appoints PPP digital media heads

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed PPP’s digital media heads for the provinces and Federal Capital and a notification issued on Thursday said: “Kasim Gilani has been appointed as a PPP’s head of digital media from Punjab, Umer Rehman Malik for Islamabad, Asif Ullah Khan for Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw, Naveed Ayatullah Durrani for Balochistan and Nadeem Bhutto for Sindh. Former Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon already heads the PPP’s digital media for Pakistan.”

Kasim Gilani, appointed as the head of PPP’s digital media for Punjab, is the son of Vice Chairman PPP and former Prime Minister senior Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and is already active on different social media platforms.

Kasim Gilani said this is a big responsibility before the upcoming general elections, which he will try his best to fulfil.

“This is the beginning of PPP’s digital era. We are going to lay the foundations of new traditions, come forward together, Jiyalas of Punjab, come forward and prove to leadership that we are the best,” he said.

Umar Rehman Malik, who was appointed as PPP’s digital media head in Islamabad, is the son of PPP leader and ex-interior minister late Rehman Malik, said, “Honored to be appointed as Incharge PPP’s digital media head Islamabad”.

Umer Rehman Malik said he was grateful to Bilawal for the trus to carry forward the legacy of his late father Rehman Malik to serve PPP. “Will Insha Allah leave no stone unturned to deliver for Pakistan and PPP,” he said.