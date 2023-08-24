Policeman martyred in Tank attack

TANK: A cop on security duty at a bank lost his life when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him here on Wednesday, sources said. Constable Riaz Gul, son of Hazrat Khan, a resident of Umar Adda, was deputed at a private bank, located in the limits of City Police Station City in the Tank district.

Two uUnidentified armed men riding a bike appeared there and fired at the cop who was martyred on the spot. A passerby, Ziauddin, son of Noorullah, a resident of Sharbati village, was caught up in the firing and suffered injuries.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

Tank District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed rushed to the scene along with other cops after the incident. The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the district police offices which was attended by cops, administrative officials and others.

He was laid to rest at his family graveyard with state honours.