Real estate event

Islamabad : Falaknaz Group has been associated with the real estate industry since 1975. The purpose of Falaknaz Group is to enhance the quality of life and equip projects with modern amenities.

The Discovery Garden holds great importance in Falaknaz projects. Falaknaz Group has initiated the construction work for their Discovery Garden project. In an event held as part of this initiative, special guests including the CEO of Falaknaz Group, Muhammad Riyaz, Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Aqeel, Group Director Fayyaz Elias, and CEO of Discovery Garden, Shakil Elias, addressed the audience and provided details about the project. This event took place at a hotel in Islamabad and was attended by the business individuals associated with the real estate sector. ***