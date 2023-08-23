49.60pc pass 9th Class exam

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Class-9) Annual Examination 2023 on Tuesday with 49.60 percent as pass percentage. Around 295,121 candidates had appeared in the annual examination. Similarly, eight other BISEs of Punjab also announced the Class-9 result on Tuesday.
