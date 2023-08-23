Ethiopia unveils joint Saudi probe into alleged migrant killings

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into a Human Rights Watch report accusing the kingdom´s border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants.
“The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with the Saudi Authorities,” the foreign ministry said on X, formerly Twitter. “At this critical juncture, it is highly advised to exercise utmost restraint from making unnecessary speculations until (the) investigation is complete,” the ministry said, noting the “excellent longstanding relations” between Addis Ababa and Riyadh.
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Tuesday suspended northbound shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait as a precaution because...
ZABABDEH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Jenin on...
LONDON: A former officer with London´s Metropolitan Police was on Tuesday jailed for 16 years for a series of rapes,...
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: Cypriot authorities have started removing around 600 asylum seekers from a condemned apartment...
KABUL: More than 200 members of Afghanistan’s former military, law enforcement and government have been killed since...
GUWAHATI, India: One of the world´s oldest elephants has died on an Indian tea farm at an estimated age of 89,...