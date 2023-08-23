Ethiopia unveils joint Saudi probe into alleged migrant killings

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into a Human Rights Watch report accusing the kingdom´s border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants.

“The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with the Saudi Authorities,” the foreign ministry said on X, formerly Twitter. “At this critical juncture, it is highly advised to exercise utmost restraint from making unnecessary speculations until (the) investigation is complete,” the ministry said, noting the “excellent longstanding relations” between Addis Ababa and Riyadh.