Elusive Japanese ‘Ninja’ bear killed

TOKYO: Hunters in Japan´s remote north have killed an elusive and infamous brown bear nicknamed “Ninja” that attacked at least 66 cows, officials said on Tuesday.

The exploits of “OSO18”, as the bear was named, attracted considerable news coverage including dramatic television documentaries. The animal is believed to have started attacking livestock in 2019 in eastern areas of Hokkaido, Japan´s sparsely populated main northern island.