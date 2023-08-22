Charsadda traders violate ban on gatherings

CHARSADDA: Despite the ban on all kinds of gatherings across the province, shopkeepers of the vegetable market staged a protest at Farooq Azam Chowk.
The protesters blocked all the highways for hours and the citizens faced problems in extreme heat, but the district administration did not pay attention to the issue.During the protest, the police remained silent spectators as the traffic was disrupted for hours.
People had to face problems with transportation and even the ambulances taking the patients to the hospitals had to take alternative routes.Hundreds of protestors protested against the relocation of the vegetable market in Charsadda by putting up tents at the Farooq Azam Chowk, the busiest place in the city, and kept the entire city shut for six hours.District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan said that no case was registered for the protest.
