Ranipur maid murder case: Court extends physical remand of accused for five days

SUKKUR: The court on Monday extended a physical remand of Pir Asad Shah Jillani for five more days in a domestic help torture case in Ranipur, district Khairpur.

Ranipur Police on Monday produced the accused in the court of Ranipur civil judge after completion of four-day remand and sought extension in the physical remand. The court granted approval and extended the physical remand for five more days.

In addition, Khairpur Police recovered seven persons - including three women Khalida, Babli, Kora and four children from the mansion of the accused and produced them before the court. In their statement, the rescued women requested the court to send them their homes.

The judge after recording their statement directed the police to ensure their return to their houses and the police complied the order.

Shamim Khatoon, mother of Fatima – domestic help who was tortured to death in Asad Shah’s mansion - demanded the court to award capital punishment to main accused Syed Asad Shah and his wife Bibi Hina Shah. Advocate Amar Imtiaz Memon, counsel of the victim family, alleged Asad Shah is stated to be a member of child porn web. According to the lawyer, installments of CCTV cameras in the mansion hinted that Asad Shah had made videos of the children.

He demanded blocking of the CNIC card of the Hina Shah, wife of Asad shah, to prevent her from escaping abroad. Meanwhile, the mother of accused Syed Asad Shah, demanded fair investigation.

Addressing a press conference in Ranipur, she said her son was innocent and not involved in torture or rape incident. She said that how it was possible that he could rape the girl in the presence of his wife in their bedroom.

She said that her son had given Rs50,000 to the parents of Fatima for her funeral rites. In addition, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani briefed the media regarding the investigation into torture and murder case of Fatima. He said that he had written a letter for constitution of the JIT. DVR has been sent to Punjab Forensic Lab for forensics of CCTV footage, the DIG said, adding Asad Shah’s mother will also be investigated.