Academic resisting robbery bid shot dead at Babusar Top

SKARDU: An academic from Punjab was shot dead on Monday at the Babusar Top in district Diamer when he resisted a robbery bid.

The incident took place when unidentified armed men opened fire on Muhammad Rashid, Assistant Professor in University of Baltistan, who was travelling in a car from Skardu to Rawalpindi. However, rest of the car occupants belonging to Baltistan Division remained safe.

According to the Diamer Police, the robbers had placed stones on the Babusar Road in a bid to rob the car occupants, however sensing the danger, the driver reversed the vehicle, which caused the robbers to open fire on the car occupants, leaving Muhammad Rashid dead.

Academic Haji Muhammad Rashid, who was lost his life, belonged to Vehari area of Punjab. After his post-mortem, his body was shifted to his hometown Vehari.

Meanwhile, the academic staff and students of the University of Baltistan protested against the killing of Professor Rashid and took out a protest rally from Inchon Stadium to Tin Talwar Chowk.

They said there have been incidents of terrorism in Babusar for the last several years, adding that such incidents would have never happened, had the culprits been awarded strict punishments.