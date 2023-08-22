SC hearing of Jaranwala incident postponed

The picture shows a general view of Supreme Court's building. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was set to take up on Tuesday (today) the Jaranwala incident case but the hearing was postponed, according to apex court sources.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Shahid Waheed, was supposed to take up a plea, filed by Samuel Maksan, chairman, Implementation Minority Rights Forum Lahore.

He had filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) in the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan through Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hassan & others verses the Federation of Pakistan.

He had prayed to the apex court that the instant CMA might kindly be accepted and in light of the report he had submitted and had requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action on the incident taking place in Jaranwala, saying it would help meet the end of justice.