Tribute paid to Dr Ruth Pfau

PESHAWAR: Leprosy TB Blindness Relief Association Pakistan here on Sunday organised a condolence reference to pay tribute to services of Dr Ruth Pfau who had devoted 56 years of her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

The reference was held at Anwar Medical Centre in Dabgari Gardens and was attended by Chief of the Association Prof Surgeon Muhammad Arif Khan, Prof Dr Zakeen Ahmed, Prof Dr Raheel Malik, Mullah Muhammad, surgeon Dr Attaullah Arif and other officials.

The speakers highlighted the core services of Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau and said that millions of leprosy patients throughout the country were grateful to Dr Ruth Pfau who had started serving humanity since 1960.

She established the first center for the treatment of leprosy patients in Karachi, after which 170 centers were established for free treatment and operations of such patients throughout the country to control the deadly disease.

A leprosy ward was also established in Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar under his support and guidance, in which thousands of leprosy patients from the merged areas are being treated free of charge.

On the occasion, Zakeen Ahmed Khan, Dr Raheel Malik, Anees Mulla Muhammad and other speakers presented their papers and praised the services of late Dr Ruth Pfau for her service to humanity.