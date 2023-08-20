MKRMS seminar: Economic problems, poverty linked to increasing population

LAHORE: If the ever-increasing population is not controlled, major obstacle will arise in the country. In any country, if the population increases beyond the available resources, in other words, if the rate of growth in population growth is faster than the growth rate in economic development of the country, the goal of a prosperous lifestyle of the people becomes a mirage. This task is even more difficult when the population and the economy are growing at the same rate. In view of this fact, if any nation living on earth knew the truth of this philosophy, they followed it and got ahead of others.

In his theory of population, Malthus mentioned the factors that occur due to the uncontrolled expansion of population, the increase in resources is calculated, while the population increase is geometrical. The serious problem of increase in poverty has greatly reduced the fruits of our economic development, which has adversely affected our social and moral life. Like the whole world, Pakistan is also suffering from this problem.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar held under Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society (MKRMS) and Population Welfare Department. The seminar began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Noor Fatima. The seminar was presided over by DG Population Welfare Department Saman Rai.

Addressing the seminar, DG Population Welfare Department Saman Rai said, “We should be aware of population problems and find ways to control population. Increase in population creates other problems including unemployment to reduce the problems increase in economic growth rate is necessary.”

The rapid growth of population is limiting our country’s resources and turning them into problems if population is not controlled, major problems will arise. Scholars and social mobilisers can create awareness among people about population control.

Addressing the seminar, Bureau Chief Geo News Lahore Raees Ansari said that in order to avoid a tsunami due to the increase in population in the country, we should raise awareness about family planning in the less educated class. Polio team goes from house to house to educate the people in this way to create awareness about population control, he said.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that one of the major challenges for developing countries, including Pakistan, is climate change and the other is the challenge of population growth, which these countries must deal with. If this is not done, these countries will lose food, forests and Difficulty will be faced in terms of agricultural production.