Another mpox case reported

ISLAMABAD: A 25-year-old youngman was tested positive for Mpox (Monkeypox) on Saturday. The youngman was under treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, officials at Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) said on Saturday. “A young man, who recently returned from a Gulf country, has been tested positive for Mpox (Monkeypox).
The patient is stable and recovering. The members of his family and those who came into his contact are being traced and tested”, a senior official of the Ministry of Health told The News.
Officials at National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad said it was the 6th Mpox case detected in the country, adding that all the people tested positive for Mpox got infected abroad and brought the infection to the country.
