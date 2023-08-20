Med-Health Expo and Summit hosted by RCCI

Islamabad : The speakers at the Med-Health Expo and Summit 2023 hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) underscored the pivotal role health tourism could play in boosting Pakistan’s economy, says a press release.

Yasir Khan Niazi, the CEO of Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Islamabad Medical & Dental College, shared insights on the subject of Health Tourism potential in Pakistan as a key panelist.

Invited by the RCCI to contribute his expertise, Yasir Niazi was joined by other notable figures, including Asim Rauf, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), to drive the healthcare narrative in the nation. During his address, Yasir Niazi underscored the pivotal role health tourism could play in boosting Pakistan’s economy. He highlighted the nation’s healthcare strengths, particularly the pool of skilled doctors and paramedics, who hold the potential to make Pakistan a medical destination of global repute. He also candidly pointed out areas of improvement within the healthcare sector, emphasizing the need for modernization, infrastructure enhancement, and quality assurance.

“This isn’t just about medical treatment; it’s about an experience that Pakistan can offer to the world. Our country has the resources to cater to both medical and wellness tourism, and it is high time we tap into this multi-billion-dollar industry,” Yasir Niazi emphasized.

Drawing on facts and figures from around the world, Yasir Niazi compared the global health tourism landscape with Pakistan’s evolving healthcare system. He shed light on the potential economic windfall for Pakistan, urging both government and private sector hospitals to collaborate in creating an inviting atmosphere for medical tourists.

Saqib Rafiq, the President of RCCI, Hamza Sarosh, Senior Vice President, and Faisal Shahzad, Vice President, expressed their gratitude to Yasir Niazi for his insightful participation in the panel discussion and they presented him with a commemorative memento.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of hospital’s Communications, told media that the enlightening discourse on health tourism led by Yasir Khan Niazi stands as a pivotal moment, signaling the potential for Pakistan to carve a niche in the global healthcare landscape and that the hospital is preparing to play its part in bolstering health tourism in the country.