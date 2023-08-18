Implementation of new trade deal sought

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Thursday called for implementing the 2010 Transit Trade Agreement after taking into confidence the stakeholders.

“The new Transit Trade Agreement of 2010 should be made operational at the earliest or else the business community will face a lot of problems,” said PAJCCI Director Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who was part of a delegation from Pakistan which paid a day-long visit to Afghanistan to attend the border committee meeting.

The meeting is held regularly on a fortnight basis for improving effective liaison and coordination for smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade on both sides of the border. Director Transit Customs Department, Arbab Qaiser Hameed headed the 15-member delegation.

Additional Director Transit Trade, Shams Wazir, Additional Collector Appraisement Muhammad Rizwan, Deputy Collector Appraisement Mohib Khan and Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi were part of the delegation.

Raees Gumrak (Customs) Nangarhar Province, Fazle Hadi received the delegation on arrival.The participants of the meeting discussed different issues including pendency in clearance of goods. They made different suggestions for resolution of problems.

Zia demanded provision of loose cargo transportation in train which is notallowed.Transportation of containers on trucks is very expensive and puts an extra financial burden on businessmen, he explained.

The businessman representative appreciated holding a flag meeting at the border which not only allows stakeholders of Afghan Transit Trade to meet but also share problems and hurdles they face in smooth sailing of transit trade.

The officials from the Afghan side demanded an increase in permission to the number of attendants with patients. They said only one attendant is allowed with the patient and the Pakistan government should allow a couple of more relatives to arrive and give due time to the patient.

The Afghan officials demanded expediting the visa issuance process and a suggestion was also made to constitute a liaison committee on the pattern of one formed in the Ministry of Commerce for resolution of issues on an early basis. It was proposed that the consul general of Afghanistan should arrange a meeting of businessmen on a fortnight basis to take a review of issues faced by them.

A demand was made to allow a cleaner along with the driver of the truck on the basis of visit permit. The participants observed that only drivers cannot handle trucks in case of any problem and a cleaner be allowed for his assistance without acquiring a visa.

The National Logistic Cell was requested to expedite work on construction of a new terminal at Torkham to ensure speedy passage and clearance of goods laden trucks. The participants of the meeting were assured of coordination with transit trade staff about clearing of pendency of T-1 documents. The Afghan officials said over 25,000 T-1 documents had been cleared and work on remaining was in progress.