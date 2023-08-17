Yasmin Rashid examined at PIC

LAHORE: Former Punjab Health Minister and PTI Punjab leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is nominated in the Jinnah House Lahore attack case, was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology for heart examination after she complained of heart pain to the jail authorities.
A medical of cardiologists thoroughly examined her. Her echocardiography test was also done at PIC. She was kept in Punjab Institute of Cardiology for two hours and she was sent back after the echocardiography test was cleared.
