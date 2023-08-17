Russia’s Luna-25 probe enters Moon orbit

MOSCOW: Moscow´s Luna-25 lander was successfully placed in the Moon´s orbit on Wednesday, the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, space agency Roscosmos announced.
With the lunar launch, Moscow´s first since 1976, Russia is seeking to restart and rebuild on the Soviet Union´s pioneering space programme. “For the first time in Russia´s contemporary history, an automatic station was placed in lunar orbit at 12:03 pm Moscow time (0903 GMT),” a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.
The probe will orbit 100-km above the Moon´s surface, before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole. “All the ´Luna-25´ systems are operating normally, and communication with it is stable,” the spokesperson said. Cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and Moon from space.
WASHINGTON: Four indictments of Donald Trump have set the stage for a surreal and potentially explosive US...
SEOUL: Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb announced on Wednesday his candidacy in the...
MADRID: Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who unexpectedly became a potential kingmaker following...
MEDAN, Indonesia: A spate of violent muggings by machete-wielding thieves in Indonesia has drawn coded calls from...
FRANKFURT, Germany: The German government approved a draft law on Wednesday legalising the purchase and possession of...