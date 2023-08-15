Lahore Airport

 
Tuesday August 15, 2023
By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

The Independence Day festivity commenced with flag-hoisting ceremony and the national flag was raised by Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO/APM AIIAP, Lahore. The message of worthy DG CAA was also read out to the audience by the COO/APM and the historic significance of the day.