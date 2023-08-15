Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while addressing a press conference at Press Information Department. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the name of Dr. Muhammad Malik was suggested for caretaker prime minister in the meeting between the PMLN and the PPP and there was no disagreement on it.

Talking to the Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,” he said it had been suggested from the beginning to take the caretaker prime minister from Balochistan. “In our discussion with the PPP, it was suggested to take the caretaker prime minister from a small province. However, Muhammad Malik is a former chief minister and leader of a political party. How was it possible for a person with clear political affiliation to become the caretaker prime minister?” he asked

Khawaja Asif said that Anwaar-ul-Haq’s political activities or loyalties were not as prominent as those of other candidates. “Politicians come in direct contact with the establishment due to the situation in Balochistan. It is natural that the name of Anwarul Haq Kakar is being associated with the establishment. Kakar does not support any particular narrative,” he elaborated. He insisted that there was no attempt to postpone the election or to extend the caretaker government but delay in the election was possible due to constituencies. “However, delay in the election will not affect the return of Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif performed very well despite the constraints but the caretaker prime minister will have more scope than Shehbaz Sharif,” he observed.

“Until the risk becomes zero, Nawaz Sharif will not think of returning to Pakistan. The issue of lifelong disqualification is now over forever. Let’s see if there is no attempt to equalize anyone else’s account with Nawaz Sharif. What was Arif Alvi’s thinking when he attacked PTV and Parliament. He was then praising his leader. He has forgotten his past and is now preaching to the people. The judiciary stood around Imran Khan to protect him. He also has two rights of appeal but Nawaz Sharif was not even given a right to appeal,” he added.