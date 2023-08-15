NBP marks August 14th

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) said on Monday that the bank will continue to support growth and prosperity with an unshakable commitment to excellence in banking, enabling both individuals and businesses to achieve new levels of financial success.
The NBP celebrated Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day by organising a flag-hoisting ceremony at the head office. NBP President and CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie hoisted the flag along with executives, employees, and their families.
Paying tribute to the national heroes of Pakistan, Hasnie said, “Through innovative solutions and dedicated services, we aim to be the cornerstone of Pakistan's economic development, supporting dreams and aspirations on the path to a brighter future. I am glad to share that Nation’s Bank will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee next year.”
He added: “As the President and CEO of the nation’s bank, I am committed to providing enhanced opportunities and facilitating growth opportunities for both our institution and the nation we serve. Together, we shall forge a path towards a brighter future, where prosperity and success are shared by every citizen of Pakistan.”
The bank has always focused on developing financial products to cater to the rapidly changing demands of Pakistani consumers. To enhance accessibility and convenience, the bank is integrating non-banking sectors into the financial realm, promoting nationwide adoption of digital banking.
