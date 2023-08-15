Ex-SC judge Baqar picked as Sindh’s caretaker CM

Retired Justice Maqbool Baqar. — Supreme Court of Pakistan website

KARACHI: A former Supreme Court judge Maqbool Baqar has been nominated as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.



A consensus to this effect was reached between outgoing CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar after a third round of talks that continued till late Monday night at the CM House. Justice Baqar’s name was proposed by the PPP.

A handout issued by the CM House said the CM and the opposition leader held three rounds of consultation in accordance with Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution after the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly on August 11.

The consultation sessions, held on August 12, 13, and 14, and considered a number of credible and honourable names as probable nominees for the post of interim chief minister.

After holding consultations for three days, the two sides agreed on the name of Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar, who had served as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court before being elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2015. He retired as SC judge in April last year.

Justice Baqar is counted among the most honourable former members of the Pakistani judiciary whose law and judicial services would always be remembered, said the handout.

According to Geo News, Governor Kamran Tessori approved Justice Baqar’s nomination. Governor House sources said the oath-taking ceremony would take place on August 16.

Earlier, the outgoing CM met the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to hold a consultation on the appointment of caretaker chief minister.

Governor Kamran Tessori also telephoned the chief minister, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and the Grand Democratic Alliance so that a consensus could be reached to appoint the interim chief executive of the province.

A meeting of the Coordination Committee of the MQM-Pakistan, with its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the chair, also endorsed the nomination of Justice (retired) Baqar as the caretaker CM.

Speaking to Geo News after his nomination, Justice Baqar said he was taking over an important responsibility in difficult circumstances. He said he would try to ensure that the elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Justice Baqar vowed to play his role according to the Constitution and the law and would try to resolve the problems of the people. He said it was the job of the Election Commission to conduct elections, and his task was to assist the commission in holding them.

Earlier, talking to the media, Opposition Leader Rana Ansar, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said the MQM-P and PPP had agreed on the name of Justice Baqar as caretaker chief minister in a meeting on Monday.

She said that as opposition leader, she had taken the Grand Democratic Alliance on board before agreeing on the name of Justice Baqar for the position. She added that the MQM-P and other opposition parties of Sindh wanted to make sure that the elections were conducted in a transparent manner. She expressed the hope that the caretaker CM would act neutral during his term.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders held a meeting late at night and expressed satisfaction with the decision on the caretaker CM.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that there was agreement on Baqar’s name.“This is to inform that the consultative process between CM Sindh & Opposition Leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th, 13th & 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sb as the caretaker Chief Minister Government of Sindh,” said Wahab on Twitter.

Talking to the media, he said they expected that the next general elections would be free, fair and transparent.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and opposition leader Malik Sikander Advocate met in Islamabad. However, the meeting between the two leaders ended inconclusively.

Malik Sikandar said, “We have suggested one name -- Usman Badini -- on behalf of the opposition while the names of the government coalition are not yet final.”

He said, “I have conveyed them to let me know when they finalise the name. It is hoped that a name will be finalised in the meeting on Tuesday morning.”