Measuring success

Pakistan is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. However, I am confused if we have much to celebrate. Our achievements seem a rare thing. We did manage to lose half the country within the first 25 years of independence and never learned anything from that tragedy too. Our rail system is in shambles. Every few years, we witness a rail accident that leads to the loss of precious lives and we still somehow cannot figure out a way to operate a decent railway system. Similarly, the state of PIA is hopeless. India and Bangladesh face the same problems of corruption, extremism, lack of tolerance and religious bigotry as us.

But they have still managed to progress because what sets them apart from us is that their democratic system works with continuity and state institutions do not overstep. I believe until we achieve democratic continuity without interference from institutions, waving flags will not take us far.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad