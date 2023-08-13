International Youth Day marked

Islamabad : International Youth Day by highlighting ‘Roshan Kal’, a progressive and inclusive internship programme was marked. This initiative is powered by a one-of-a-kind collaboration with private-sector organisations from diverse industries.

‘Roshan Kal’ represents PepsiCo Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards creating an environment that facilitates growth and equal opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, enabling a future where they can positively contribute to the development of their respective communities and the nation. Interns selected by an expert panel are being given the opportunity to work across different participating organizations and will get the chance to engage and build a network with mentors from all over Pakistan.

Speaking about the programme, Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo said, “company is devoted to empowering the youth of Pakistan as they are the architects of our future. ‘Roshan Kal’ leverages collaboration with 18 partner organisations to provide young adults the opportunity to acquire insights into diverse and complex industries, enabling them to develop unique and multi-faceted skills while cultivating leadership capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation required for the future-fit youth of Pakistan.

The positive impact created is evinced through the 88% alumni who are now engaged in wide-ranging jobs and entrepreneurial ventures, with a significant women representation raising the bar on equity and diversity.”

Sarah Hassan, senior HR Director at PepsiCo added, “Roshan Kal is the embodiment of the values that underscore our global sustainability agenda. ‘Roshan Kal’ represents company’s dedication to initiatives that benefit individuals and communities while working towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.”