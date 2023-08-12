Political tolerance

There is no place in politics for political leaders who claim that they alone know what is right and exclude all those who hold different views. Pakistan was created through an inclusive political process and tolerance for others is essential for our democratic culture and survival. Every politician in Pakistan must inculcate tolerance and agree to disagree with their opponents, with no recourse to violence.

Political parties and their manifestos are made by fallible human beings and it is wrong for them to claim that they are right about everything. Such politicians are more akin to cult leaders. In a democracy, politics is based on collective wisdom and obstinacy is a handicap for any politician. It leads to political polarization on a scale that the individual becomes a hurdle.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore