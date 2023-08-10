Army ready to thwart designs of adversaries: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech in this undated file photo.— ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was alive to existing and emerging challenges, and it possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat.

This was stated by the army chief during his visit to the Tilla field firing ranges near Jhelum. He witnessed live fire and manoeuvres of advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot-and-scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display. The COAS appreciated combat proficiency of the crew and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry. He appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by troops of the Strike Corps.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readiness of the Strike Corps.