CAA issues tender to outsource Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a tender for the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport, Geo News reported.
Recently, the government had decided to outsource Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports. Outsourcing of Islamabad Airport for 15 years has been decided and the Civil Aviation Authority has issued tender for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.
According to the CAA, a fee of $5,000 should be submitted along with the tender. Applications have been sought by November 8.
It should be noted that Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq had said that Islamabad Airport was being outsourced for 15 years but no employee would lose job. He said that outsourcing does not mean that airports are being sold.
