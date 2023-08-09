Motorway police official succumbs to injuries

MANSEHRA: An official of the Motorway Police, who was injured in an accident a few days ago at Thakot on the Hazara Motorway, succumbed to his injuries.
Patrolling Officer, Naseer Khan Tanoli, serving in the Motorway Police had sustained injuries in an accident a few days ago at Thakot in Mansehra. He was injured in an accident at Thakot and was shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, where he breathed his last.
He was laid to rest with state honours at his native village after his funeral prayer, which was attended by officers and jawans of the Motorway Police. The deceased was survived by two sons, a daughter and a widow.
