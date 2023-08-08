Messi magical again as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out

FRISCO, United States: Lionel Messi scored twice, including a brilliant late equaliser, as Inter Miami advanced past FC Dallas to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on penalties after an enthralling 4-4 draw.

A trademark curling free-kick in the 85th minute, Messi´s seventh goal in four games for Miami, took the game to a shootout after the Argentine´s side had trailed 4-2 with 10 minutes to go.

Dallas exposed Miami´s defensive weaknesses, in Messi´s first game away from home, and kept Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets relatively quiet for long stretches but the World Cup winner still made the difference.

"It´s obvious that for him a free-kick around that area is like a penalty kick for another player," said Dallas´s Spanish coach Nico Estevez of Messi´s superb strike.