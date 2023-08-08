Alvi to remain in office despite end of term: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said that President Arif Alvi will remain in office even after his term ends in September.
Talking to the media, Azam Nazir Tarar said that under the 18th Amendment, the constitutional office of the president cannot be left vacant. The electoral college of the president is the Parliament and the provincial assemblies. Yes, the Election Commission has to decide when the elections will be held after the new census. He said that President Arif Alvi will remain in office even after his term ends in September.
RAWALPINDI: Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , Services Chiefs have paid glowing...
ISLAMABAD: The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, has condemned the...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly’s current and last session for the first...
The decision came during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting
LAHORE: The initial investigation report on the Hazara Express derailment reveals that the fish plates of the rail...
ISLAMABAD: The Cybercrime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency has initiated inquiry against a counsel of Chairman...