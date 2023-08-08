Alvi to remain in office despite end of term: Azam Tarar

President Arif Alvi pictured during his interview. — Courtesy BBC Urdu website

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said that President Arif Alvi will remain in office even after his term ends in September.

Talking to the media, Azam Nazir Tarar said that under the 18th Amendment, the constitutional office of the president cannot be left vacant. The electoral college of the president is the Parliament and the provincial assemblies. Yes, the Election Commission has to decide when the elections will be held after the new census. He said that President Arif Alvi will remain in office even after his term ends in September.