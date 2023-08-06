Youm-e-Istehsal: Armed forces express solidarity with Kashmiris

An Indian military personnel stands in the middle of a road amid a curfew days after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK). — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan have expressed solidarity with brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their just struggle for their right to self-determination according to UN resolutions.

“On the eve of the Youm-e-Istehsal, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs stand in solidarity with the brave & resilient people of IIOJ&K in their just struggle for their right to self-determination according to UN resolutions,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. Continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international laws. Such actions coupled with the Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security. Resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The statement said Pakistan’s armed forces paid rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJ&K for their supreme sacrifices and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.