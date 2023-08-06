Henley maintains one-shot lead at Wyndham Championship

MIAMI: Russell Henley fired a four-under par 66 on Friday to maintain his one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship as Justin Thomas boosted his bid to make the US PGA Tour playoffs.

Henley couldn´t match the fireworks of his first-round 62 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

But his five birdies and one bogey gave him a 12-under par total of 128, one clear of Billy Horschel -- who signed for a 62 of his own for 129.

"I would say just off the tee didn´t quite get it in the fairway quite as much," Henley said of the difference in his rounds so far this week, adding that the back nine played "a little bit more difficult" in drizzly conditions and a changed wind.

Henley, who ended a five-year title drought with his fourth tour victory at Mayakoba, Mexico, in November, said his plan for the weekend would be to "continue the same things: Just committing to my lines, committing to what I decide to hit off the tee and just making the best swing that I can."

One thing he won´t do is get ahead of himself. He was chasing a wire-to-wire victory at Sedgefield in 2021 when a birdie at the 10th hole on Sunday had him feeling "in control of the tournament."

Instead he missed the six-man playoff won by Kevin Kisner. "It´s why I´ve got to play all 72 holes," Henley said. "It´s just hard to do, hard to finish it off, but I´m excited hopefully for another good weekend."

Horschel squeezed past a quartet of players sharing third on 10-under 130 with a round that included an eagle at the eighth and seven birdies. Horschel, hoping to salvage a disappointing season, said his game has been improving in recent weeks.