Shahryar Afridi released by ATC, re-arrested by police under MPO

RAWALPINDI. Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Rawalpindi Judge Hamid Hussain granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shahryar Khan Afridi, but he was re-arrested by the police, here on Friday.

The Adiala Jail police had brought the PTI leader to the ATC. After getting the bail, when Afridi came out of the court, he was re-arrested by the police under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) for 15 days. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema issued the orders for his arrest. He, along with his lawyers, ran towards the court to avoid arrest by the police. Lawyers for the PTI leader told the police the court had granted bail to their client. But, police showed the DC orders to the police, arrested him and took him to Adiala Jail again.