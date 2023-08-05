Karot HPP adds to clean energy

LAHORE: The Karot Hydropower Plant, a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has added around 3.64 billion units of clean and cheap electricity to the national grid in its first year of operation, the company said on Thursday.

The 720MW plant, which was inaugurated in June 2022, uses indigenous resources and has no carbon emissions. It contributed more than 509.86 million units of electricity in May 2023 alone, according to data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The plant has also achieved zero accidents and zero losses in electricity production, with the implementation of more than 100 regulations and operational guidelines, said Faizan Akbar, Manager of Engineering at Karot Power Company (Pvt Ltd). “Karot HPP has successfully achieved a unified transition mechanism from unit commissioning, installation, and testing to operational management,” he said.

The project, which is the first hydropower project completed under the CPEC initiative, also provided Rs4 billion worth of free electricity to the national grid during its testing phase.

Maaz Awan, another official at Karot HPP, said the project has also fulfilled its social responsibility and contributed to establishing hospitals, schools, and other public facilities for the local communities.