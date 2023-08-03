Boy shot dead for resisting assault

OKARA: A 13-year-old boy was shot dead when he allegedly resisted sexual assault on Wednesday.Sher Ali, a student of grade 8 of Haveli Lakha, was lured to a deserted house by accused Mubashir Raza where two more people were present. They shot him dead when he resisted their assault.

POLICE ORDERED TO ARREST MURDER MOVIE MAKERS: District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman Wednesday ordered police to arrest movie makers who captured a killing scene and made it viral on social media. Shahbore police were directed to locate the movie makers and arrest them.