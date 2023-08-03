Khattak says PTIP opposed to confrontational politics

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak said on Wednesday his party was opposed to confrontational politics and believed in dialogue to steer the country out of the economic and other challenges.

“The confrontational politics are neither in the favour of the country nor the masses,” he said while talking to the media at his native town.It may be mentioned here that the PTIP Core Committee met in the University Town in Peshawar on Tuesday. It named Pervez Khattak the party chairman, Mahmood Khan vice-chairman and Ziaullah Bangash as the information secretary of the party.

Pervez Khattak, who served as KP chief minister for five years during the PTI government from 2013 to 2018 and a defence minister for the next four years, said his party’s Core Committee in Peshawar had appointed six focal persons as well.

Accompanied by Mahmood Khan, Ziaulluah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak and other party leaders, the PTIP chief said work had been launched to prepare the party manifesto and symbol.

He said he was elected along with other office-bearers in Peshawar the previous day in democratic manners. “The local office-bearers will be named through proper elections,” he went on to add.

“We will move the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] soon for registration and the election symbol once the work is over,” he added.Pervez Khattak said giving a date for the general election was the sole authority of the ECP. He added that the party would turn to the voters with a proper programme once the election date was announced.

He called for national unity and said all the political and religious parties should enter into a dialogue to steer the country out of the economic challenges and work for the welfare of the people.

Pervez Khattak said the PTIP would launch the mass contact campaign from August 19. “The PTIP will arrange the first public meeting in the Nowshera Cantonment and that would be followed by similar gatherings in other parts of KP,” he added.