Hamza’s age controversy delays cash award ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan’s fate regarding award of cash prize hung in balance following his age controversy that even echoed in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat that, according to the officials, required more clarity on the matter.

The PM Office has directed the concerned including the federation and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to look into the Egyptian federation's allegation regarding the age controversy of Hamza Khan so that the player could get Rs10 million which is solely meant for genuine world champion.

As per the policy, Hamza could get richer by Rs10 million, the announcement of which has already been made. The planned ceremony at the PM House has been postponed for the time being. Since the fresh controversy has erupted, the PM Secretariat wanted more clarity on the matter.

The PSB has approached the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to furnish all the details on Hamza’s age so that the concerned authorities in the PM House could be updated in this regard.

The PSF has forwarded all the relevant details on Hamza’s age to the PSB. Even Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has taken up the matter with the PSF, directing them to give a clearer picture of the issue.