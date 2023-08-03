Tackling terror

The terrorist attack on JUI-F convention in Bajaur has alarming implications for our security. Terrorism is a threat to our people and there appears to have been a surge in terror attacks this year.
Our government must punish these terrorist groups for their brutal acts and should launch a new military offensive against them. Previous such operations, like Zarb-e-Azb, have had a positive effect on the security situation.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
