Tackling terror

The terrorist attack on JUI-F convention in Bajaur has alarming implications for our security. Terrorism is a threat to our people and there appears to have been a surge in terror attacks this year.

Our government must punish these terrorist groups for their brutal acts and should launch a new military offensive against them. Previous such operations, like Zarb-e-Azb, have had a positive effect on the security situation.

Shahid Hussain

Karachi