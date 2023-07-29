Hafiz Hussain wants Nawaz as caretaker PM

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmad on Friday suggested the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif for the caretaker prime minister in case he got relief from the court of law, saying that this would pave the way for his return to the country.

Talking to this correspondent, he said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country if he was provided relief from the court.

About the suggestion to bring in Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister, he said that it seemed someone else was being made as the caretaker premier.

To a question about holding the next general election in the 90 days’ time, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad seemed pessimistic about the possibility of the polls taking place during the stipulated period.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should be authorised to announce the year for the election instead of giving the date.

Playing on words, he said that the figure ‘90’ was always problematic for Pakistan, adding that in the past Nine Zero, headquarters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, remained a problem for the country for years.

He recalled that former dictator General Ziaul Haq ruled the country for 11 long years instead of honouring his pledge to hold the polls within 90 days.