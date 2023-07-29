Growers demand new price for tobacco

CHARSADDA: Kissan Board provincial vice-president Abdul Akbar Khan has demanded the Pakistan Tobacco Board to ensure that the cigarette-manufacturing companies made payments to the growers in line with the new price.

Talking to reporters here, he said the cigarette companies had been buying tobacco from farmers at Rs425 per kilo since June 19 but later they increased the tobacco rate to Rs725 per kilo.

He demanded that the Pakistan Tobacco Board should make the cigarette-manufacturing companies pay the farmers Rs725 per kilo for the tobacco they had purchased from them at Rs425 per kilo.