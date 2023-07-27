Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as concussion substitute

LAHORE: Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution. Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.
LAHORE: Olympian swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq on Wednesday fell short of his personal best time in the 100m freestyle to...
LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped two spots to fifth in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, updated on...
TOKYO: Goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday,...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday downed Australia 3-0 in their quarter-finals league first show of the inaugural edition...
WELLINGTON: Vlatko Andonovski said his United States team will do "whatever it takes" when they face the Netherlands...
LAHORE: Pakistan football team will know its first round opponent as the official draw for the preliminary...