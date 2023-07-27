PTCL to use robotic automation

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced implementation of a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in its customer care operations as a vital part of its digital transformation strategy, stated a press release on Wednesday.

According to PTCL, the aim of the RPA implementation is to improve overall customer experience across all touch points. “The initiative will help PTCL firmly align with the highest global standards in digitalisation and automation, reinforcing its position as the industry leader,” it said.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmad Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “This cutting-edge technology empowers us to deliver the best customer experience by automating a wide range of activities, including data transfers, customer profile updates, data entry, inventory management, and even complex tasks, all with a remarkable accuracy rate of 100 percent”.

The implementation would position the company enhance its capacity and efficiency and deliver better experiences to its customers, according to Kamal.