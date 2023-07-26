Toshakhana case: SC takes up Imran’s plea today

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up today (Wednesday) a petition of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, challenging an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sending his case back to a trial court for re-examination of maintainability of the Toshakhana matter within a week.

Imran Khan had prayed to the apex court to stay the proceedings before Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, until a decision on his appeal by the apex court. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, will hear the petition of Imran Khan today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, ADSJ Humayun Dilawar summoned the PTI chairman to record his statement in the Toshakhana case after the completion of cross-examination of witnesses on Tuesday, according to Section 342.

The court initially banned the media from entering the courtroom, but then eight reporters were allowed to get in. Police pushed away journalists and snatched their cell phones.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard appeals filed by Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of three petitions.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals. Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris appeared before the court during the hearing of the appeals against the rejection of a request for documents. Haris said the Election Commission of Pakistan’s proceedings were being used against them. Justice Aamer asked: “Are you talking about proceedings before the ECP?” Haris said he was not challenging the ECP order but was requesting records. The lawyer said that after the Toshakhana decision, more evidence was called and a complaint was filed. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict on all the three petitions of the PTI chairman.