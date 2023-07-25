‘Punjab int’l swimming pool Naegleria-free’

LAHORE:After thoroughly checking, SBP experts declared that state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming pool is in ideal condition and it is free of all viruses including Naegleria.

Sports Board Punjab’s expert team checked the water quality of the grand swimming pool with the help of Health Department-approved water kit here on Monday.

Dr Asif Tufail in a statement on Monday said that SBP is taking all precautionary measures for the safety of swimmers from deadly disease Naegleria. “Naegleria virus is usually created in a swimming pool where there is no or less amount of chlorine in water. Both pools of Punjab International Swimming Complex are totally Naegleria-free and working as per international standards,” he added. He further said that the experts checked the water of Punjab swimming pool after every hour regularly. “Our experts utilised chlorine twice a day to clean the water of Punjab International Swimming pool. The process of water filtration also remained continue for 24 hours daily in the giant swimming pool”.

Dr Asif further informed said that Punjab’s summer swimming camp is also in progress in which hundreds of young boys and girls being trained daily in two sessions daily. “Our experts are fully focusing on maintaining purification of water in Punjab International Swimming pool because the safety of young swimmers is our top priority".